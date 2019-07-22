Connect with us
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G

Published

50 mins ago

on

A leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, Senator Dino Melaye, has approved the appointment of Ambassador Isaac Onu as the Director-General (D-G) of his campaign council.

The decision was announced after a stakeholders meeting in Abuja on Monday ahead of the governorship primary election of the party slated for next month, August.

Onu, a former Nigeria’s envoy to the Republic of Botswana, had also served as Special Adviser at various times to former Governors Ibrahim Idris and Captain Idris Wada of Kogi State.

The campaign’s director-general, who is a grassoot politician, hails from Omala local government area of Kogi East senatorial zone of the state.

A terse press statement issued by Senator Melaye’s media aide, Gideon Ayodole, said Amb. Isaac Onu has since accepted the appointment to serve in Melaye’s governorship campaign council in the capacity of Director-General.

The statement added that other members of the campaign council will be announced in due course.

Melaye is a three-term member of the National Assembly and currently represents Kogi West senatorial district in the Senate.

