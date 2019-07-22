NEWS
Lagos High Courts Begin Annual Vacation
The High Courts in Lagos have commenced the annual long vacation from July 22 to Sept. 10, according to a notice issued by Mrs D. T. Olatokun, the Chief Registrar of the Lagos State Judiciary.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Acting Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, approved the annual vacation pursuant to Order 49 Rule 4(D) of the High Court of Lagos Civil Procedure Rules 2019.
According to the notice, pasted conspicuously within the premises of the Lagos and Igbosere High Courts, the Criminal Division of the High Court may sit during the duration of the vacation.
“Where a judge of a criminal division is on vacation, a vacation judge may be assigned to deal with all pending criminal cases in court.
“Notwithstanding the long vacation, any cause or matter may be heard by a judge during the period of vacation (except on a Sunday or public holiday).
“Where such cause or matter is urgent, a judge, will at the consent of all parties concerned, agree to hear it.
“Any application for an urgent hearing may be made by summons in chambers before the vacation judge, or the judge before whom the substantive case is pending, ‘’ the notice explained.
NAN reports that four judges have each been assigned to adjudicate proceedings at the Ikeja Division and the Lagos Division of the High Court during the duration of the vacation.
At the Ikeja Division, Justice G. A. Safari will be sitting from July 22 to Aug. 2; Justice B. A. Oke-Lawal, from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16; Justice H. O. Oshodi, from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30 and Justice A. O. Soladoye from Sept. 2 to Sept. 10.
While at the Lagos Division, Justice L. A. Okunnu will sit from July 22 to Aug. 2; Justice O. O. Ogunjobi, from Aug. 5 to Aug. 16; Justice M. O. Emeya, from Aug. 19 to Aug. 30 and Justice K. A. Jose from Sept. 2 to Sept. 10.
According to the notice, the 2019/2020 session commences on Sept. 11, and the new legal year services will hold on Sept. 22.
