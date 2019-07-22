NEWS
Lagos Speaker Pledges Support For Sanwo-Olu
The Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly Rt.Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has pledged to cooperate with the executive arm of government in order to ensure it delivers on its promises to the electorate.
Obasa made the remark at a victory party organized to celebrate his fifth re-election to Lagos State House of Assembly and emergence as Speaker of the House for the second term.
According to him, though the Assembly, would serve as a watchdog to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu it would help him to deliver his campaign promises.
The event brought together party bigwigs across the state including :Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, members of Governor’s Advisory Council and the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Babatunde Balogun.
Others were: members of the Lagos Assembly, members of House of Representatives, women leaders, youth groups, party faithful, among others.
Obasa stated further that, “We are ready to cooperate with the executive to ensure it delivers. In doing that we are not going to sacrifice our responsibilities as the law requires.
He attributed his consistent re-election till date to people’s love, grace of God and his passion about the interest of the people and promised not to let the constituents and the state down.
Obasa said that the Assembly would not be a rubber stamp adding that the people of the state deserved the best at this time and the legislature would collaborate with other arms of government for development.
On security, the speaker said the task was not the job of the police alone, but required cooperation of all.
In his brief remark, Sanwo-Olu expressed appreciation to the people of Agege for supporting the ruling APC and promised to ensure development all over the state within the next four years.
He said, “We will repair your roads, give you schools and health facilities in Agege area of the state”
“We have started development projects all over the state and we will ensure development in all areas of the state through road construction, healthcare and provision of infrastructure in our schools.
Tunde Braimoh, representing Kosofe Constituency II in the State Assembly, described Obasa as a legislator per excellence, saying he had contributed immensely to the development of the state.
He said: “The speaker is a man of the people and he has demonstrated that at all times; it is evident what we see here today”.
MOST READ
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe – Clergy
Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal
Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS13 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION13 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION13 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Edo Politics And The Burden Of History