HEALTH
Malaria: Expert Tasks Residents On Clean Environment
Malam Bilya Haruna, the Coordinator, Malaria Control Programme in Jigawa, has advised residents of the state to always maintain clean environment free of stagnant water.
Haruna, who have the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Monday, said the gesture was to reduce contact with vectors that cause malaria.
He said the advice became imperative due to the high prevalence of stagnant water in the rainy season.
According to him, such stagnant waters serve as breeding ground for mosquitoes.
The coordinator, therefore, advised people, particularly rural dwellers to maintain the culture of keeping the clean environment free of stagnant water.
”Stagnant water serves as breeding site for mosquitoes that cause malaria.
“Any water that remains stagnant for one to two days can serve as breeding site for mosquitoes.
”So, people, particularly those in rural areas, must ensure that they keep their environment clean and free from stagnant water,” he said.
He urged people to also avoid self-medication whenever they were ill, particularly with malaria, adding that people should always visit hospital for tests and treatment for all malaria related symptoms.
”People usually resort to self-medication whenever they have malaria attacks and such habit usually leads to the death of most malaria patients.
”This is because people patronise local chemists and medical stores and buy anti-malarial drugs without visiting the hospital to seek medical attention from medical doctors.
”They will go to hospital only when the sickness becomes worse, by the time they will visit the hospital, the sickness must have had serious impact on them.
”So, due to the delay by most patients to seek medical attention from recognised hospitals, some of them end up dying,” the coordinator added.
Haruna urged the people to always visit hospitals as the state government had provided adequate drugs for the treatment of malaria, particularly for women and children.
