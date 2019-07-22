NECA Wants FG To Create Enabling Environment For Businesses

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) on Monday advised the Federal Government to deepen its intervention programmes that would develop medium and small enterprises and enable them to thrive.

Mr Mauricio Alarcon, Second Vice-President of NECA, gave the advice at a stakeholders’ forum for the Organised Private Sector in Lagos.

According to him, government should create an enabling environment for small and medium enterprises, since its various initiatives and social programmes at poverty alleviation by the poverty index are insufficient.

He said the long term solution to poverty include job creation, improved standard and quality of education, increased access to finance and policies that encourage investment and general well-being of the people.

The association’s second vice-president noted that private sector operators were worried because of Nigeria’s growing population, estimated about 200 million in 2018, which grew social vices rather than corresponding economic growth.

“That is why we urge government to take urgent steps to facilitate the completion of the Agbara Industrial Estate Road; Apapa Ports roads and other strategic roads in the nation.

“Billions of Naira is lost annually due to the deplorable infrastructure. Necessary support should be given to players in the power sector, including a positive review of the reform.

“Grandstanding, name-calling and buck-passing have left businesses and the public disenchanted,” he said.

Alarcon noted that government, as a critical stakeholders in the country’s project, should refocus its attention on the needs of businesses to fast-track development of the nation.

He urged the government to tackle increasing kidnapping and general banditry that had left many dead and others homeless.