Others
Nelson Mandela Day: Obaseki Harps On Good Governance To Engender Social Justice
The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has called on political leaders to work towards delivering good governance and set up institutions to engender social justice for the betterment of society.
The governor made the call in commemoration of the Nelson Mandela International Day, marked on July 18, each year by the United Nations.
In line with the 2019 theme of the commemoration, “Take Action; Inspire Change; Make Every Day a Mandela Day,” he urged political leaders to use the Nelson Mandela International Day to reflect and implement policies aimed at addressing issues that deprive people the opportunity for decent, equitable living.
According to him, “As we commemorate the International Nelson Mandela Day, it is pertinent to note that the actions and inactions of political leaders contribute to issues relating to global health, security, food security, climate change, infrastructural deficit, amongst others. That a number of developing countries have been unable to lift millions out of poverty is a testament to the fact that we have not addressed key issues of social justice.
“As the world celebrates the legacies of Nobel Peace Prize winner, Nelson Mandela, political leaders in developing countries can do more for their people if they take actions to enhance the wellbeing of majority of the people. Just as the great Mandela, we can achieve more for our people if we are selfless in ensuring equitable distribution of the state’s resources to foster peaceful living.”
According to the United Nations, “Nelson Mandela devoted his life to the service of humanity – as a human rights lawyer, a prisoner of conscience, an international peacemaker and the first democratically elected president of a free South Africa.”
The organisation urged everyone to mark Nelson Mandela International Day “by making a difference in their communities as everyone has the ability and the responsibility to change the world for the better. Mandela Day is an occasion for all to take action and inspire change.”
MOST READ
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe – Clergy
Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal
Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS13 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION13 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION14 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Edo Politics And The Burden Of History