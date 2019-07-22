NEMA To Be Restructured For Better Disaster Management – DG

Alhahi Mustapha Maihaja, the Director-General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), says the agency will be restructured and reengineered for effective and proactive disaster management in the country.

Maihaja disclosed this at the 2019 Annual Retreat for the agency’s staff on Monday in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The theme of the retreat is “Reengineering the Agency for Effective and Proactive Disaster Management’’.

He said that the objective of the retreat was to enhance the capacity of NEMA staff, deepen their knowledge on the Public Service Rules and disaster management to ensure that the agency discharged its mandate diligently.

Represented by the agency’s Deputy Director, Training and Welfare, Malam Musa Zakari, the director-general also said that the retreat would equip the staff with necessary skills and knowledge to be able to champion the restructuring agenda of the agency.

“We need to do a lot of training and retraining to ensure that our staff catches up with the new ideas on how to handle or manage disasters and emergencies in all ramifications.

“It is not going to be business as usual, as you all know our distribution system has changed.

“We use to do massive distribution but that has changed. Now we do door-to-door distribution of relief materials to the door step of the victims to make sure relief items got to the right people.

“Therefore, we are going to keep educating and enlightening our officers and all staff who will handle the responsibilities and positions of delivering the relief materials,” Maihaja said.

He expressed optimism that the capacity building retreat, which was taken place in 16 venues across the country, would enhance staff productivity and improve disaster management services in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Mr Roberts Ekemini, Department of Search and Rescue, described the theme of the retreat as very topical and timely.

“The training is well thought out and apt because preparing for emergency and disaster management is very important considering the recent trend in the country,” Ekimini said.