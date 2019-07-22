NEWS
NLC, TUC Asked To Intervene Over Unpaid Salaries By Gov Ayade
Workers in Cross River State have appealed to Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), to intervene over unpaid salaries of ministry workers by the state governor, Ben Ayade.
The workers made the appealed in an interview with LEADERSHIP, in Abuja saying that they were given appointments into the state’s ministries since October 2018 and that up till now, they have not been paid.
According to them, “Teachers in the state are consistently paid their salary every month for the last three years of his tenure under the leadership of the Chairman, Cross River State Universal Basic Education Board (CRSUBEB) Dr, Stephen Odey.
“So, we are calling on the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) his counterpart, to call on the Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade to address the unpaid salaries of the ministry.”
The workers said they workers are unhappy over the unpaid salaries despite being duly given appointments by the state governor.
“Our colleagues who are working in a private organisation, are paid monthly and earn higher than us with the same qualification and our productivity is higher.
“How can will be able to think well or work well when we have not been paid for Nine (9) months? Mr Governor sir, you have asked us to come together and work together for the development of state.
“If we as workers are not paid, how can we take care of our family and pay children’s school fees?” they added.
They also noted that secondary teachers and pensioners who retired since 2015 in the state are yet to received their gratuity.
MOST READ
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe – Clergy
Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal
Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS13 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION13 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION14 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Edo Politics And The Burden Of History