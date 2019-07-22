Connect with us
Ohuabunwa Inaugurates 2 Health Centres

Former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health-Care, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has inaugurated two primary health-care centres in two different communities he attracted while in office.

Ohuabunwa (Abia North Senatorial District) inaugurated the projects at the weekend at Amaekwu Lokpanta, and Achara Autonomous Communities Umunneochi Council Area.

At the events, he said the projects which were executed by the Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) were borne out of his passion to improve the health standards of the constituents.He explained that the first phase of the projects which was building of the structures had been completed, assuring that the second phase which is equipping of the centres will soon commence.

Expressing the hope that the rural dwellers, especially the indigent will benefit immensely from the facilities, he promised to ensure the timely delivery of the second phase of the project.

Speaking seperately, the traditional rulers of the communities commended Ohuabunwa for fulfilling his campaign promises to them, saying such attitude is rare among most politicians.

At Amaekwu Lokpanta, Eze Thomas Obike, said he never believed a government project could be initiated and delivered within a month as was the case of the centre.

He further said that Ohuabunwa is at the moment the only politician to attract any government project in the community which he said has been abandoned by the state government.

Similarly, his counterpart at Achara, Eze Celestine Onwuka noted that with the completion and inauguration of the centre, the people have been relieved of one of their major health-care challenges.

Contributing, Deputy National Leader, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth, Dr. Kingsley Dozie, lauded the Senator for attracting the project, saying the centre will help to boost health-care delivery in the community.

However, the PDP candidate in the last general election is challenging the victory of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu against him before the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia, the capital.

Kalu, who contested the election under the banner of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is the chief whip of the Red Chamber of the National Assembly and former governor of the state.

 

