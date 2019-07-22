PCC Resolves 112 In Six Months In Adamawa 

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), says it had resolved 112 cases, while 318 others at various stages of investigation in Adamawa state.

Manassah Micheal the state Commissioner, disclosed that, a total of 414 complaints was lodged at the commission from January to June 2019.

Michael in a statement, reiterate that, PCC is poised to resolving cases of wrongful terminate appointment, non payment of retirement benefit, termination of appointment among others.

“The commission is undeterred, in ensuring that case lodged before it are investigated to logical conclusion.

“Services rendered by the commission is free of charge, the public can take advantage”.

The commissioner, urged public not to take law in to their hands, but lodge complaints at any of their branch offices in Yola, Mubi, Gombi, Numan, Ganye and Mayo-Belwa branch offices in the state.