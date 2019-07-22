Connect with us
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has ordered immediate take-over of investigation in the rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).

The Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, said in a statement on Monday in Abuja, that the take-over of the case was to ensure a speedy, thorough, fair and impartial investigation.

The case of rape was raised by Mrs Busola Dakolo, who claimed that she was raped by Fatoyinbo some years ago.

Mba said that the IGP had ordered the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Mr Michael Ogbizi, to immediately take-over the investigations.

He said that the DIG would also take over the investigation of the complaint made by Fatoyinbo against the Dakolos, in addition to providing a personal supervision to all facets of the investigation.

According to him, the idea is to ensure justice and fair-hearing to all the parties, with each case being treated purely on its merit.

“In the same vein, the IGP has directed that the procedure which the police operatives adopted in serving invitation letters on Timi and Busola Dakolo on July 20, be subjected to rigorous and discreet scrutiny.

“This is to ascertain its conformity with Police Standard Operating Procedure and International Best Practices.

“While urging the public and the parties involved in the cases to remain calm and patient, the IGP assures of unalloyed police professionalism in the matter,” he said. (NAN)

 

