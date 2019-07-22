NEWS
South Sudan Orders Forces To Report To Military Camps For Unification
South Sudan army chief Gabriel Makol has issued an ultimatum to armed forces and rebel fighters to report to military camps as part of efforts to form a unified army of 83,000 personnel.
The unified army is to support the implementation of the peace deal.
Gabriel Makol, Chief of General staff of South Sudan People’s Defence Forces and the chair of the Joint Defence Board issued the ultimatum in a statement in Juba on Monday.
Makol ordered all sectors and division commanders including opposition’s commanders to assemble forces into cantonment sites before the end of July.
“You are hereby directed to commence the assembly of all forces under your respective command to the nearest cantonment sites or barracks with immediate effect,” Makol said.
He directed all the security institutions to notify the Joint Defence Board on the completion of the process not later than July 31.
Makol observed that cantonment will allow other activities of the security arrangements such as registration, screening for eligibility for future service, disarmament, demobilisation and rehabilitation to start.
South Sudan descended into civil war in late 2013, and the conflict has created one of the fastest growing refugee crises in the world.
The UN estimates that four million South Sudanese have been displaced internally and externally.
In Sept. 2018, South Sudan’s conflicting parties signed a final peace deal in Ethiopia after negotiations brokered by the Sudanese government and mandated by the Inter-governmental Authority on Development.
