NEWS
Tributes Paid For Nuclear Body Chief Yukiya Amano
Countries on opposite sides of current global tensions have been paying tribute to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general, Yukiya Amano who’s died at 72.
Amano, a former Japanese diplomat, had extensive experience in disarmament and non-proliferation diplomacy, as well as nuclear energy issues, and had been chief of the key agency that regulates nuclear issues worldwide since 2009.
The news of his death comes at a time of escalating concern about Iran’s nuclear program after the United States left a 2015 deal with world powers that restricted the country’s nuclear uranium enrichment.
Amano was heavily involved in the long negotiations that led to the Iran nuclear treaty.
The IAEA said its flag will be lowered to half-mast.
The agency said he’d been planning to write soon to the agency’s board of governors announcing his decision to step down.
It released part of a letter, in which he praised the agency for delivering “concrete results to achieve the objective of ‘Atoms for Peace and Development’ plan.”
Iran has expressed its “deep condolences” over the death of the nuclear expert diplomat.
Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi commended Amano’s skillful and professional performance in his role.
“May the Almighty bless his soul”, Araghchi writes.
John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, said in a statement released by the US embassy in Tokyo, that Mr Amano’s “commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and his championing of peaceful nuclear energy have been unparalleled in leading the International Atomic Energy Agency for almost a decade. He will be sorely missed”.
The Tokyo Electric Power Co, which ran the nuclear plant in Fukushima, northeastern Japan, also praised him, saying it “received so much support and guidance on the decommissioning efforts” at the power plant from him.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says Amano made the IAEA stronger in difficult times.
“General Director Amano’s tireless dedication to strengthening the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in the United Nations Security Council will always stay with me personally,” Maas said.
MOST READ
Supreme Court Rejects APC’s Application To Reclaim Zamfara
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an application seeking a review of its last judgment in which it voided the...
Nasarawa Assembly Uncovers Anomalies In LG System
The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ad hoc committee investigating non-payment of June salary to local government workers and other...
Sri Lankan President Extends State Of Emergency
Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena, extended the state of emergency on Monday, by another month considering the security situation in...
Tributes Paid For Nuclear Body Chief Yukiya Amano
Countries on opposite sides of current global tensions have been paying tribute to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general,...
JUST-IN: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have clashed with the officers of the Nigerian...
…As Transport Unions Call For Strikes
Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to...
Ohuabunwa Inaugurates 2 Health Centres
Former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health-Care, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has inaugurated two primary health-care centres in two different communities...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS17 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
-
COLUMNS10 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION10 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund