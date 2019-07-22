NEWS
UK Minister Quits Before Johnson Becomes No-Deal Brexit PM
A British minister quit on Monday, the latest resignation before the country’s presumed new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, takes office and could launch a policy to lead Britain out of the EU without a deal.
The resignation of Alan Duncan, a junior foreign office minister, who has long been critical of Johnson, underlines the strength of feeling in the governing Conservative Party.
And also parliament against a no-deal Brexit, which many businesses say, would be catastrophic for the economy.
His move follows last week’s resignation of Margot James, a Culture Minister when she described Johnson’s do-or-die promise to leave the EU by Oct. 31 with or without a deal, as “quite incredible” for going against business organisations.
On Sunday, Finance Minister, Philip Hammond, also said he would resign rather than be sacked by Johnson, promising to fight with others in parliament to stop a no-deal Brexit.
A Foreign Office spokeswoman confirmed that Duncan had resigned.
If the polls and bookmakers are right, Johnson will become Britain’s new prime minister on Wednesday and will immediately face the riddle that is Britain’s Brexit negotiation.
Johnson, a former London Mayor, has said he will ramp up preparations for a no-deal exit to try to force the EU’s negotiators to make changes to the agreement that Prime Minister Theresa May sealed and British lawmakers voted down three times.
But opposition in parliament to leaving without a deal is growing and the EU is refusing to budge over the withdrawal agreement.
MOST READ
China, Abu Dhabi Firms Sign Pact On Exploration, Oil Refining, LNG Trade
China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on...
Eko Atlantic: Arkland Properties Partners Amlad Group To Provide Luxury Housing To Nigerians
Nigerians in need of quality housing that combines magnificent engineering with great consideration for the environment can receive this at...
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Amano Dies Aged 72 – IAEA
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief, Yukiya Amano, is dead, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday in Vienna. This...
NASC Unveils Seedcodex Solution, Set To Deploy Enhanced Certification Tags
In its bid to implement the new seed act and ensure that farmers have access to quality seed beyond, the...
Hong Kong Police Criticised Over Failure To Stop Attacks On Protesters
Hong Kong police faced criticism on Monday for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passersby from attack by...
NUJ Urges Past Leaders To Refrain From Divisive Speeches
Mr Alhassan Yahaya, Zone E Vice-President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has advised past leaders in the country to...
Zimbabwe Increases Fuel Prices Second Time In A Week
Zimbabwe hiked fuel prices on Monday for the second time in a week but most pumps remained dry, with no...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY22 hours ago
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Tamaidukka Group To Invest $25M In Agro Allied Industrial Park
-
COLUMNS7 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam