Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Unions Call For Transport Strikes Across Italy

Published

26 mins ago

on

Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to take place later this week.

Guido Barcucci, a spokesman for the transport union Filt Cgil said on Monday that the strikes announced for Wednesday would mainly affect regional connections and would be limited to a few hours.

He said that the strikes would probably have limited impact on tourists in Italy and that important connections would be guaranteed.

An undisclosed spokesman for the Italian railway company RFI said regional trains in particular would be cancelled.

The spokesman said that high-speed trains on important lines would not be affected, such as the express train from Rome to the airport.

However, air traffic personnel plans to strike on July 25 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. (0800 and 1200 GMT).

A spokesperson for German airline Lufthansa on Monday said it did not yet have any concrete plans for the strike day.

He said it would be taken into account at short notice when the exact extent of the strikes becomes apparent.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS6 mins ago

Ex-ANAN President Advises CBN To Reduce Monetary Instruments

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, a former president of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria(ANAN) says the country’s economy will get...
NEWS7 mins ago

We’ll Not Allow Primaries Divide APC In Bayelsa – Lokpobiri

The immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri says the issue of method of primaries for the...
NEWS26 mins ago

Unions Call For Transport Strikes Across Italy

Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to...
LAW29 mins ago

“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge

Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos, Monday, informed parties that he has been authorised by fiat...
NEWS32 mins ago

Data Shows World Experienced Hottest June On Record

Earth has just experienced the hottest June on record, according to data released by a U.S. agency. The average global...
NEWS37 mins ago

French Submarine Missing Since 1968 Found

A French submarine that has been missing for more than 50 years has been located by a search team. French...
NEWS42 mins ago

Airstrikes Kill At Least 20 In Syrian City

Air strikes on a marketplace and residential areas in one of the main opposition-held cities in northwestern Syria have killed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: