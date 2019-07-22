Connect with us
NEWS

We Are Empowering Nigerian Youths Through Highlife Music – NBL

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Nigeria Breweries Limited (NBL) has declared that it is investing in highlife music in order to empower Nigerian Youths and develop new talents.

The Portfolio Manager (Mainstream), NBL, Omotunde Adenusi, made the declaration on Sunday night while speaking at the quarter finals of the third edition of Hi-Life Fest in Port Harcourt.

Adenusi said: “We are delighted to be in Port Harcourt as part of our investment in music; the music our people love so much, high life music.

“What we do in high life music is that we invest in it, developing new talents and empowering the youths to bring out their best in the music we all love.”

The Portfolio Manager, who described Port Harcourt as one of the key regions of Life Lager Beer, said annual Hi-Life Fest is one of the ways NBL gives back to the society.

He said: “Port Harcourt, to us is very important in propagating our mission because this is one of our key regions for the brand, Life. We seek this opportunity to come and excite our numerous consumers.

“The night like this is an occasion for us to give back to the society and excite our numerous consumers wherever they are.

“This is the quarter finals of the competition and we expect six people to go to the semi finals. Of the right people that will participate this night, some will win and some will lose. Some of them will stop at the quarter finals.

“The semi finals will be in Enugu and those who won here will join us there. The final will be in Onitsha and that they, we will know the next Highlife King.

“This is the third edition of the Highlife Fest and the plan is for it to continue year on year because like I said, our resolve is to give back to the society. Our consumers love highlife music, especially the Igbo extracts and we will continue to support the music.”

 

