GOLF
Woods, McIlroy Set For Skins Game In Japan
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will headline a Skins Game event on Oct. 21 in Japan, a source told ESPN on Sunday.
The Skins Game will also include Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama in a one-day competition to be held at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan.
The event will happen three days before the start of the inaugural Zozo Championship that will be played outside of Tokyo.
Woods is expected to compete in that tournament, the first official PGA Tour event in Japan.
The PGA Tour-sanctioned skins game will offer “lucrative prize money,” according to ESPN, although the amount and the structure of the event are still being finalized.
The Skins Game was once an off-season golf staple, held from 1983 to 2008, often around Thanksgiving weekend. The event fizzled from a lack of star power in its final few events.
In a typical skins competition, each hole is assigned a dollar amount, with the prize money rolling over to the next hole if there is no winner.
Woods was a runner-up in the Skins Game in 2001, 2004 and 2005, but he did not play in the competition after that.
MOST READ
Xenophobia: Union Confirms Killing Of Nigerian Teenager In South Africa
As Nigerians mourn Mrs Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, a Nigerian Insurance chief, who was murdered in South Africa, the country again is...
China, Abu Dhabi Firms Sign Pact On Exploration, Oil Refining, LNG Trade
China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on...
Eko Atlantic: Arkland Properties Partners Amlad Group To Provide Luxury Housing To Nigerians
Nigerians in need of quality housing that combines magnificent engineering with great consideration for the environment can receive this at...
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Amano Dies Aged 72 – IAEA
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief, Yukiya Amano, is dead, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday in Vienna. This...
NASC Unveils Seedcodex Solution, Set To Deploy Enhanced Certification Tags
In its bid to implement the new seed act and ensure that farmers have access to quality seed beyond, the...
Hong Kong Police Criticised Over Failure To Stop Attacks On Protesters
Hong Kong police faced criticism on Monday for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passersby from attack by...
NUJ Urges Past Leaders To Refrain From Divisive Speeches
Mr Alhassan Yahaya, Zone E Vice-President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has advised past leaders in the country to...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY22 hours ago
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Tamaidukka Group To Invest $25M In Agro Allied Industrial Park
-
COLUMNS7 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam