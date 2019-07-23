Connect with us
2 Oil Companies Seek To Establish Modular Refinery In Abia 

Published

51 mins ago

on

Two indigenous oil companies, David Twin Oil West Africa, and ESKOM Plc have visited and explored the possibility and viability of establishing a modular refininary in Abia state.

Chief Executive Officers of the firms, Emmanuel Obiora and I. O. Orjiakor respectively stated this when they paid Governor Okezie Ikpeazu a courtesy visit at Government House, Umuahia, the capital.

They said they were driven for the visit by Ikpeazu’s demonstrated passion for investments in the state which cannot be ignored by any serious enterprise seeking to expand its market share.

The enterprenuers, who were led on the visit by another businessman from the state, Jerry Kalu, assured that their companies possess capacity and financial muscle to deliver on the proposed project.

Responding, the governor noted with appreciation the companies intention to engage in the project in the state as Oil and Gas form one of the five pillars of his administration.

He said the administration engaged in the proposed Enyimba Economic City and the Argo-Industrial City in Umuahia to boost the economy of the state, create employment opportunities and improve its resources.

According to him, the administration’s engagement in such projects has among other gains, placed the state in third position in the list of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country at the close of business in 2018.

The governor, therefore used the forum to stress the importance of creation of employment opportunities as panacea for security of lives and property, and sustainable economy for the development of the country.

Ikpeazu, who reiterated the commitment of the administration to take the necessary steps to partner with them to actualize the dream of embarking on the project lauded them for the visit.

 

 

