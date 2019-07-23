Connect with us
BUSINESS

ABCON Demands Abolition Of Subsidies

Published

21 mins ago

on

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has called for elimination of fuel and foreign exchange subsidies in order to address structural defects in the economy.

The association in its Quarterly Economic Review report for the second quarter of the year, stressed that subsidies represent structural defects in the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the presentation of the report, ABCON president, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe said, “The subsidies are misapplications which have resulted into creation of economic rents in various dimensions, as well as maladjustments in sectoral business structures creating hyper unemployment rates which have triggered unmanageable social unrest like kidnappings, terrorism, banditry, arm robberies and large scale cultism etc.

“We recommend that the government should consider the following: Policy of single exchange rate to completely remove foreign exchange economic rent and subsidy for a medium and long term adjustment of the economy from distortions occasioned by decades of subsidy.

“We must observe that we have an inefficient structural system to track surreptitious flow of foreign exchange within the platforms notwithstanding, that the morals to control are lacking.

“This head of a hydra of fuel subsidy issue should be addressed headlong by critically reorganising the sub sector including deregulation and decentralisation of fuel importation to ensure competition which is necessary to guarantee a fair price,” he said.

Stressing the need to tackle the challenge youth and graduate employment, ABCON called for an extension of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) period from one year to two years, with provision to allow discharge after one year if employment was secured.Speaking on ABCON’s efforts to enhance stability in the foreign exchange market Gwadabe said that the association would leverage on its partnership with the Nigerian Diaspora Commission to harness the potential of the diaspora remittance to enhance foreign exchange inflow and economic development.

Comments

