CRIME
Abductors Of Turkish Nationals Demand N16m Ransom
The abductors of four Turkish expatriates in Gbale village, Edu local government area of Kwara State have demanded N16 million ransom to free them.
A community leader in Lafiagi, the council headquarters reportedly told an online media of the kidnappers’ demand. But, the state police command swiftly denied any knowledge about ransom being demanded by the abductors.
It warmed the family of the captives to refrain from paying ransom to anyone.
The spokesman of the police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, said that they were working assiduously to ensure the safe release of the victims.
The Turkish nationals who were abducted at a local drinking joint by a six-man armed gang on Saturday at about 10:00pm were identified as employees of Instabul Concrete limited in the village. They are Yasin Colak, 33, Senerapal, 40, Ergun Yurdakul, 35, and Seyit Keklik, 25.
“For now, the police are working round the clock to make sure the abductees are released unhurt and alive. That is what I can say for now. We don’t want to give out information that will jeopardise the safe release of the Turkish nationals,” Okasanmi stated.
The Lafiagi community leader in Lafiagi who expressed dissatisfaction on the matter, said that such development was an eyesore to the community.
“We are very disturbed concerning the incident. I heard that the kidnappers have contacted the company demanding for N4 million per head
. I can’t say much on it because I am not in town presently”, he said.
While recalling the incident, he said: “On that fateful evening, we were told by other people who had scampered for their safety that some gunmen who looked like Fulani herdsmen had taken the Turkish to unknown destinations.
“The victims were drinking at a local joint when the gunmen invaded the area and kidnapped them at that time. The police in a joint work with local Vigilante group of Nigeria are now in serious search to rescue the victims. They have been searching around while some security operatives are in the bush for the same mission,” he said.
The vice president of the Vigilante Group Nigeria, Saka Ibrahim, said that the vigilantes in the council have teamed up with the police to ensure the victims are rescued.
