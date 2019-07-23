POLITICS
APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake
Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo, has called on Governor Godwin Obaseki and the stakeholders of the party to put their house in order to avoid the mistake that made the party lose Zamfara, Rivers ,Ondo and Oyo states respectively to the opposition.
Speaking with newsmen in Abuja yesterday, Gololo said that it was the actions and inaction of the governors and the director general of Buhari campaign organization, Rotimi Ameachi, that made the party lose those states to the opposition party.
According to him, APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Obaseki and the former party chairman, John Oyegun should come to compromise and settle their differences for the sake of the party.
“If Edo State governor and other stakeholders continue like this, we are going to lose the governorship seat to another party. I am appealing to them to come together and resolve any issues before them so that the state would continue to enjoy the dividend of democracy through APC,” Gololo said.
On the issue on ground in Kogi state, the APC chieftain also called on the party stakeholders to give Governor Yahaya Bello a second chance, saying that he is the only person that can stand and defeat Senator Dino Melaye in the November governorship election.
