As Curtain Falls On 2019 AFCON

The 32nd edition of AFCON championship in Egypt has ended on the 21st of July. It got underway on the 21st of June. 24 national teams from all over Africa that qualified in the preliminary rounds all assembled in the land of the Pharaohs for the tournament. Egypt became a late substitute for Cameroon who could not meet-up with the expectations of the organizers. The kick-off of the fiesta was shifted from the traditional January/February window to June/July to allow Egypt to do some little adjustments, to align global football calendar and ultimately allow African footballers participate in AFCON and put a stop to club/country clash over players.

Egypt was able to meet expectations of the global audience as it presented stadium that competed favourably with the best in the world. The venues, facilities, accommodation, transportation and logistics were all successfully put in place. The hosting in terms of tournament handling was near perfect. From the opening ceremony which was a masterpiece and a scene to behold anchored on the cherished and rich historical heritage of the Egyptians. It was a melting point where history and sport had a common channel of expression.

On the field of play there were historical moments. The mighty were humbled by the minnows. The players and the bench contributed in no small measure to the championship with players slugging out on the pitches and the coaches cried out in frustrations. It was a moment when victory dances were better imagined. In summary, the tournament lived up to its billing.

The surprise moment in the first rounds was the defeat of Nigeria by Madagascar and the defeat of competition favorite team, Senegal, by Algeria. To the bravery and fighting spirit of the Beninose team who stood tall and never lost a match to the big teams like Ghana and Cameroon. The sixteen teams that met at the second round were equally matched. Predicting outcomes became difficult even by the high caliber analysts assembled by various broadcasting channels. The tightness of margins and the unpredictability of the matches was a clear testimony to the growth and development of African football, where no team can be taken for granted.

Before the commencement of the tournament, the best ranked three teams were Senegal, Egypt and Nigeria and many fans thought that if it were by ranking then the winner of the 2019 AFCON should have been one of these three. Somehow, Algeria even though a rated team was not the hot favorite. Football being the sport it is, Algeria surprised even themselves to emerge champions to the in lieu of Senegal, Nigeria and Tunisia. The host team, Egypt was shockingly thrown out at the quarter finals thus putting a lie on the ranking.

By every fair yardstick, Algeria appeared the most organized and disciplined of all the teams in Egypt. They came with a compact side that was out to play for one another and little wondered they conceded no goal in five matches at the tournament. This win was well deserved.

Usually at the end of every championship, there are always casualties. The major ones are expectedly from the losing teams. The Egyptian coach was the first to be fired. He was fired along with the president of Egyptian FA. Next were the coaches of Cameroon, Clarence Seedorf assisted by his compatriot, Patrick Kluivert (both of the Ajax Amsterdam fame) and the acclaimed coach of African Football, the chief coach of Morocco, Herve Renard who has coached two African national teams, the Chipolopolo of Zambia and the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire to winning the championship. This time around his magic failed with the Atlas Lions of Morocco national team. Everybody knows that a coach is only as good as his last match. Many more coaches will certainly in the next few weeks either be fired by the various FAs or they will move on in search of greener pastures.

Another set of persons that bade AFCON bye are the players retiring from international football. From Nigeria are John Mikel Obi, Odion Jude Ighalo and most likely Ahmed Musa. The major calamity in Egypt was the sacking of the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick as the CAF 1st Vice President. The ominous signs were visible and Pinnick was barely hanging on. As the destiny kid has kissed the dust, perhaps his (Pinnick) attention will now shift to attending to the various court cases against him back home.

Lastly, the monetary award to all the participation teams was handsome. Nigeria is picking $2.5 (₦715 million) for coming third. It is hoped that rats and reptiles in the NFF will not swallow this money. Nigerians will be watching.