Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

BBNaija Week 4: Drama , Eviction, War

Published

1 hour ago

on

Big Brother Naija contestant, Mercy has compared Tacha’s strategy to ex-BBNaija housemate, Cee-C.

Recall that Cee-C during her time in Big Brother 2018 was not friendly with most housemates. She picked up different fights, especially with Tobi,  most of the time in the reality show.

However, she emerged as the second runner up the show despite the many criticisms from fans and celebrities over her attitude.

But Cee-C revealed that she was at loggerheads with different housemates in the reality show just to be in tune with the theme of the show, ‘Trouble’ ” Double Wahala”.

Tacha, according to many, seems to be acting Cee-C’ script, by alienating herself from other housemates in the most aggressive manner.

Recently, she threw insults at Mike after Saturday party and also refused to hug any housemate while leaving the house during her fake eviction on Sunday.

Mercy, speaking to Diane on Monday after Tacha’s fake eviction mentioned that she was trying to play the script of Cee-C in the reality show.

According to her, Tacha is acting over-confidence, disengages herself from housemates in order to win this year’s “Pepper dem edition.”

There have been several assumptions by the viewers that Instagram slay queen Tacha does not have enough clothes because she has been seen repeating the same clothes in the house.

Well, it looks like the viewers are right after all because according to Tacha “The orientation she had was that they will be given clothes in the house but unfortunately, they have not been given any outfit.

This week has a lot of twists as the housemates are all up for eviction which is a sad week for all even Khafi’s veto power can’t be used as all house mates are all up for eviction including Mercy and Seyi who are in the secret room.

Also, BBNaija’s housemates turn lovers, Gedoni and Khafi, were alleged to have been caught on camera having passionate sex under the sheets.

The video showed them move their bodies in ecstasy, while their bed squeaked.

The lovebirds first had sex in the house on Saturday July 20th. Though many are saying it was Esther and Frodd or Nelson, the video is really not clear on who were having that nice time.

Frodd who seems to be so emotional, had earlier burst into tears after Esther turned down his offer to be in a relationship with him.

However, during Truth and Dare game in the house on Monday night, Frodd dared Esther to kiss him.

She did not hesitate as she planted a kiss on his lips, which caused an uproar in the house.

The house mates inside still don’t know that there is a secret room and that Tacha and Seyi are still in the house watching them.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS1 hour ago

DFID , CBM Partner To Assist People Living With Disability

The Department For International Development (DFID), in partnership with International Christian development organisation, (CBM) has assured it’s readiness to provide...
WORLD1 hour ago

South Korea Fires Shots At Russian Aircraft

South Korea says its jets fired warning shots at a Russian surveillance plane that entered its airspace. Officials said the...
WORLD1 hour ago

Iran Nuclear Deal Signatories To Meet In Vienna

Representatives from the nations that are still parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet on Sunday in Austria’s capital,...
WORLD1 hour ago

Russian LGBT Activist Killed

A prominent LGBT rights campaigner has been found dead with multiple stab wounds and signs of strangulation in the Russian...
WORLD2 hours ago

Boris Johnson Emerges UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK...
WORLD2 hours ago

US Expands Towers To Deport Migrants Without Court Processes 

The US government is introducing a new fast-track deportation process that will bypass immigration courts. Under the new rules, migrants...
NEWS4 hours ago

Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90  

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: