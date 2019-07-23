Boko Haram: 200 IDPs Get 2 Bedroom Bungalows In Yobe

Yobe State government has provided 200 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Gujba local government area of Yobe State with two-bedroom bungalows built in partnership with the Yobe State Agency for Community and Social Development (YSACSD).

Yobe State Agency for Community and Social Development, (YSACSD) projects officer, Mr Maisaje Yusufari, who disclosed this to newsmen said the agency in collaboration with some communities have also jointly reconstructed health centres, schools and boreholes destroyed by insurgents in their communities.

He said under this arrangement, the agency has expended more than N1.07 billion on 84 community projects and group projects for IDPs, persons with disability and vulnerable groups in the state from 2016 to date.

Furthermore the agency also supervised the construction to ensure that projects meet terms of agreement before funds are released and were paid in installments as the work progressed.

“Unlike government contracts, these were speedily executed for us to have shelter over our heads, and we are now proud owners of houses through this partnership with the agency,” Bukar said.

The beneficiaries are from Buni Yadi town, the headquarters of Gujba local government area that was liberated from the Boko Haram insurgents which has greatly improved their resettlement in their respective communities.