BREAKING: Akpabio, Keyamo, Lai Mohammed, 40 Others Make Ministerial List
Screening Commences Wednesday, 24th – Senate
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Festus Keyamo, Sen Godswill Apkabio and the immediate past minister of information, Lai Mohammed have made it to the 43 ministerial list sent to the Senate for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.
In adherence to section167 (2), President Buhari while he attached CV to the 42 ministerial nominees, as the Senate to confirm them.
Others who make the list are: Dr Ikechukwu Oga, Muhammadu Musa Bello, Godswill Apkabio, Dr Chris Ngige, Sharon Ikpeazu, Adamu Adamu, Mariam Katagum, Timipre Sylva, Sen George Akume, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Goddy JD Agba and Festus Keyamo.
Others are Ogbonaya Onu, Osagie Osane, Clement Abba, Otumba Richard Adebayo, Geoffrey Onyema, Ali Isa Pantami, Emaka Uhumba, Suleim Adamu, Zainab Ahmed Shamsuna, Dr Muhammad Mahmud, Sabi Nanono, Bashir Seleh, Hadi Serika, Abubakar Malami, Ramatu Tijjani and Lai Mohammed.
Others who made it to the list are: Gbemisola Saraki, Raji Fashola, Adeleke Mamora, Mohammed Abdullahi, Zubauru Dada, Olamikekan Adedeji, Taiwo Alasadura, Rauf Aregbesola, Sunday Dare, Paulen Tallen, Rotimi Amaechi, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Sale Maman, Abubakar Aliyu and Sadiya Umar Faruk.
More Details Later…
