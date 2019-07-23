Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

BREAKING: Akpabio, Keyamo, Lai Mohammed, 40 Others Make Ministerial List

Published

1 hour ago

on

Screening Commences Wednesday, 24th – Senate

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Festus Keyamo, Sen Godswill Apkabio and the immediate past minister of information, Lai Mohammed have made it to the 43 ministerial list sent to the Senate for confirmation by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In adherence to section167 (2), President Buhari while he attached CV to the 42 ministerial nominees, as the Senate to confirm them.

Others who make the list are: Dr Ikechukwu Oga, Muhammadu Musa Bello, Godswill Apkabio, Dr Chris Ngige, Sharon Ikpeazu, Adamu Adamu, Mariam Katagum, Timipre Sylva, Sen George Akume, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, Goddy JD Agba and Festus Keyamo.

Others are Ogbonaya Onu, Osagie Osane, Clement Abba, Otumba Richard Adebayo, Geoffrey Onyema, Ali Isa Pantami, Emaka Uhumba, Suleim Adamu, Zainab Ahmed Shamsuna, Dr Muhammad Mahmud, Sabi Nanono, Bashir Seleh, Hadi Serika, Abubakar Malami, Ramatu Tijjani and Lai Mohammed.

Others who made it to the list are: Gbemisola Saraki, Raji Fashola, Adeleke Mamora, Mohammed Abdullahi, Zubauru Dada, Olamikekan Adedeji, Taiwo Alasadura, Rauf Aregbesola, Sunday Dare, Paulen Tallen, Rotimi Amaechi, Muhammadu Dingyadi, Sale Maman, Abubakar Aliyu and Sadiya Umar Faruk.

More Details Later…

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

Kaduna: Rep Member, Ibrahim Condemns Killing Of 5 Persons

The member representing Igabi Federal Constituency, Zayyad Ibrahim has condemned the killing of about five innocent people by armed bandits...
LAW3 mins ago

Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Irreconcilable Differences

An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday dissolved ‎a 15-year-old marriage between a hairdresser, Toyin Olatunji and her...
NEWS9 mins ago

World Bank Supports Nigerian Farmers With Modern Techniques

The World Bank has announced plans to support 10,000 farmers in Kaduna State with modern farming techniques to stimulate productivity....
NEWS16 mins ago

BREAKING: Boris Johnson Will Be UK’s New Prime Minister

…Boris Johnson vows to ‘deliver Brexit and unite the country’ as he is crowned new Tory leader after trouncing Jeremy...
NEWS17 mins ago

Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB

Ikechukwu Ogar  – Abia Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra Sharon...
NEWS31 mins ago

Women Urge To Imbibe Strong Savings, Investment Culture

Nigerian women have been encouraged to imbibe a strong savings and investment culture, in order to be well position to...
NEWS35 mins ago

Shiites: Group Condemns Violent Activities, Calls For Caution

Green Nigeria Project (GNP) a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has condemned the violent activities of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: