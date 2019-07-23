NEWS
Buhari Greets Ex-Lagos State Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90 on Tuesday.
In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, Buhari congratulated Jakande for courage in pursuing a vibrant career in journalism and leaving a lasting legacy in politics and governance.
The president joined family, friends, professional and political associates in celebrating the milestone with the former governor and Minister of Works, whose sacrifice and large-heartedness saw the implementation of many development projects in Lagos State.
Buhari cited programmes, such as free education and low cost housing with many beneficiaries, as some of the legacies of Jakande.
He particularly extolled Jakande for his liberal and progressive policies in education and health, which culminated in the establishment of Lagos State University and General Hospitals in Gbagada and Ikorodu, and health centres that catered for the poor and underprivileged.
He further noted that Jakande’s leadership style was truly people focused and divinely inspired to bring succour to many.
The president also saluted the former governor’s patriotism, foresight, wisdom and counsels, believing that he etched his name in gold for posterity by making the most out of every opportunity, and should be studied and emulated by upcoming leaders.
He prayed that the Almighty God to grant the elder statesman good health and strength to keep inspiring young leaders and serving humanity.
Jakande was the Governor of Lagos State from Oct. 1, 1979, to Dec. 31, 1983, when a military coup terminated Nigeria’s Second Republic.
