Burna Boy To Appear On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Afro-fusion artist, Damini Ogulu a.k.a Burna Boy is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a nightly hour long show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC and produced by Jackhole Productions.
This is sequel to his recent feature as a Nigerian soloist on Beyonce’s album, `The Lion King: The Gift.’
His appearance at the nightly hour show is part of the efforts towards his album release, ‘African Giant’ album which drops on Friday.
The BET Award for Best International Act is an award given to honor the outstanding achievements of international artists every year.
NAN reports that the ‘On the Low’ singer began the musical year with hefty, fan-favorite tunes including ‘Dangote’ and ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan.
This follows his quick rise to stardom in 2018 which made him one of the top five stars of the year. The singer performed at Coachella in April.
