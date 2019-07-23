Connect with us
Coscharis Concludes Deal To Assemble Renault In Nigeria

10 mins ago

French carmaker, Renault and Nigerian conglomerate, Coscharis Group have reached a partnership deal to assemble and distribute Renault vehicles in Nigeria, the companies said at the weekend. 

The Coscharis Group plant would start assembling Renault Logan and Renault Duster vehicles and would distribute the cars through their sales network throughout Nigeria from October.

“With a population of over 200 million, Nigeria is a strategic African country where Groupe Renault will extend its footprint,” said Fabrice Cambolive, senior vice president and chairman of the Africa, Middle East and India Pacific region of Renault.

Since, incorporation in 1977 Coscharis Motors, the flagship company, has been driven by the vision of remaining timeless in relevance and value.

“By constantly keeping to its brand promise, Coscharis Motors has become a household name providing the Nigerian people with vehicles from a robustly diversified auto dealership, comprising of five luxury and two value brands. These brands are showcased in its ultra-modern showrooms nationwide.

Coscharis Motors has followed through by making significant investments in state- of- the – art aftersales facilities across the country and training of specialised personnel to ensure that customers stay satisfied while putting their vehicles on the road,” he added.

