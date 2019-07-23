LAW
Court Dissolves 10-year-old Marriage Over Regular Disagreement
An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between one Saudat, and her husband, Wasiu Hassan, over constant disagreement and beating.
Saudat, a 33-year-old hairdresser, told the court that she was tired of her husband’s consistent beating, and his regular statement during conflicts that he was no more interested in the marriage.
According to her, his husband stopped giving her money since the beginning of the past Ramadan period.
“My in-laws intervened, but he refused to listen.
“I gave birth to three children, but only one is remaining.
“Since I didn’t want to continue like this, I decided to file a divorce in court,” she said.
Meanwhile, Hassan, a 38-year-old plank seller, said he was not ready to leave her wife because she had suffered a lot with him.
“Moreover, I do not beat her; she’s the one who beats me.
“I have, however, refused to marry another wife to prevent me from having a polygamous home; although I came from one.
“She has just been lying to free herself to be with another man.
“I have known her not to be truthful since we got married,” he said.
After listenting to both parties, the President of the court, Chief Mukaila Balogun, concluded that Saudat was obviously no longer interested in the marriage.
He, therefore, dissolved the marriage, ordering Hassan to pay a sum of N5,000 as monthly upkeep for the child’s welfare with effect from August ending.
Balogun also ordered Hassan to make sure to cater for the child’s educational needs.
