Connect with us
Advertise With Us

LAW

Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Irreconcilable Differences

Published

2 hours ago

on

An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday dissolved ‎a 15-year-old marriage between a hairdresser, Toyin Olatunji and her husband, Busuyi over irreconcilable differences.

The President of the Court, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, ordered Busuyi to be responsible for the children’s welfare, school fees and payment of the sum of N10, 000 as monthly feeding allowance for the children.

Ojo ordered that the payment would be made through the registry beginning from August 2019.

She also ordered the respondent to pay the children’s school fees in their respective schools beginning for the next academic session.

The court also ordered Olatunji to allow the children spend holidays with their father.

Olatunji,25, filed for divorce on grounds of lack of proper care for herself and her children, public assault and no dowry paid by her husband.

She told the court that her husband and father of three children, left her alone to take care of them

The petitioner therefore, prayed to the court to order the respondent to be responsible for the children upkeep and ‎payment of their school fees.
She also prayed to the court to order the respondent to be paying a sum of N10, 000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.

The respondent, Busuyi, failed to appear in court to defend himself after he was summoned ‎on three occasions.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS7 mins ago

Shi’ite Protest: Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, DCP Umar

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Precious Owolabi, an NYSC member with Channels Television, who died during...
HEALTH11 mins ago

NGO Decries Blood Tonic Abuse Among Youths

Vanguard against Drug Abuse (VGADA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has expressed worry over the abuse of a popular blood tonic...
NEWS15 mins ago

WaterAid Plans Construction Of Water Boreholes In Enugu, Says Official

Mr Christopher Ogbu, the Coordinator, Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit, has said the organisation had planned to construct water...
NEWS26 mins ago

NCAA, FAAN, Others, Partner To Improve Airports Security

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are to increase collaboration with all...
NEWS32 mins ago

Jeremy Hunt Congratulates New UK’s PM, Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has congratulated rival Boris Johnson on winning a leadership run off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa...
NEWS38 mins ago

May Congratulates Johnson, Urges Him To ‘Deliver Brexit That Works For Whole UK’ 

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Boris Johnson, her successor as Conservative party leader, and urged him to “work together to...
LAW43 mins ago

Court Dissolves 10-year-old Marriage Over Regular Disagreement

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between one Saudat, and her husband, Wasiu...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: