LAW
Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Irreconcilable Differences
An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday dissolved a 15-year-old marriage between a hairdresser, Toyin Olatunji and her husband, Busuyi over irreconcilable differences.
The President of the Court, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, ordered Busuyi to be responsible for the children’s welfare, school fees and payment of the sum of N10, 000 as monthly feeding allowance for the children.
Ojo ordered that the payment would be made through the registry beginning from August 2019.
She also ordered the respondent to pay the children’s school fees in their respective schools beginning for the next academic session.
The court also ordered Olatunji to allow the children spend holidays with their father.
Olatunji,25, filed for divorce on grounds of lack of proper care for herself and her children, public assault and no dowry paid by her husband.
She told the court that her husband and father of three children, left her alone to take care of them
The petitioner therefore, prayed to the court to order the respondent to be responsible for the children upkeep and payment of their school fees.
She also prayed to the court to order the respondent to be paying a sum of N10, 000 as the children’s monthly feeding allowance.
The respondent, Busuyi, failed to appear in court to defend himself after he was summoned on three occasions.
