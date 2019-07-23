Connect with us
Court Remands 4 For Defiling 16-year-old Girl In Lagos

Published

1 hour ago

on

An Ikeja Magistrates’s Court on Tuesday remanded four men -Nurudeen Suraju, Sodiq Babatunde and two teenagers – charged with gang-defiling a 16-year-old girl in Lagos.

Suraju, 24, a bricklayer, Babatunde, 22, a welder, and the two 17-year-olds, who are all residents of Bariga, Lagos, are being tried for conspiracy and defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, did not take the pleas of the defendants.

Osunsanmi ordered that the first two defendants should be kept in Kirikiri Prison while the two teenagers be remanded at Borstal Correctional Centre, Adigbe, Abeokuta, in Ogun.

She said the case file should be documented and sent to the office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 30, at Ladylack Primary School, Bariga, Lagos.

He said that the defendants conspired to unlawfully have sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old girl.

“The teenager was going to buy biscuit when the defendants accosted her, dragged her inside the school, forcefully removed her clothes and had canal knowledge of her in turns.

“The girl told her mother about the incident when she got home and her mother reported the case, leading to the arrest of the defendants, ” the prosecutor said.

The offences violated Sections 137 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for defilement while section 411 attracts two years for conspiracy.

The case was adjourned untill Aug. 26, for mention.

 

