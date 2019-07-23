NEWS
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
Cross River youths under the auspices of Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NCRYC), Tuesday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, over ministerial nomination of Goddy Jedi-Agba.
This was contained in a statement signed by the Comrade Sunday Michael Emaluji and Mr Francis Peters on behalf of the group, who described the nomination as well deserved and proper decision by Buhari.
According to the statement the NCRYC is pleased with the appointment made by the President, because it was based on merit Jedi-Agba’s name was added to the ministerial list sent to the Senate for screening.
Jedi-Agba was Group General Manager (GGM) at Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD) NNPC in 2012, and had served in other departments in the corporation.
He said: “We are impressed with the ministerial nomination of Goddy Jedi-Agba by President Muhammadu Buhari. We commend Mr President for the wisdom and consideration given to our son and brother as worthy to serve in the ‘Next Level’ administration.
“We the young people in Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NRCYC) are proud of the wealth of experience that Jedi-Agba has over the years, and has distinguished himself in the oil and gas industry. We believe that he can professionally impact positively the development of our country as a technocrat.
“He has an intimidating profile and performance in his chosen field of study and meritorious service he has rendered to this country and his track record speaks volume about him because of the strong pedigree he possesses that has made him to carve a niche for himself, which also he is passionate and patriotic to serve his country.
“We also assure Mr President that his nomination of Jedi-Agba is not a mistake but the best decision that would move Nigeria to the next level. We believe he will place your administration on an enviable height.
“Therefore, we passionately appeal to you to appoint him as Minister for the petroleum industry based on his experience in the sector as a former Group General Manager, Crude, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). We also appeal to Mr President to consider appointing other persons from Cross River North.”
They also called on the would-be-Minister to work together with the Governor of the State, Prof Ben Ayade, to ensure development of Cross River North and the old Ogoja Region and the entire Cross River State.
The group also urged the Senate to clear Jedi-Agba as Minister, “We appreciate the 9th Senate and also know that they are also distinguished in carrying out national assignments in the interest of the nation.
“We therefore passionately appeal to the distinguished senators to consider the rapid screening process of Goddy Jedi-Agba as minister, and with his experience Nigeria will experience rapid development in the sector he will be overseeing.”
MOST READ
Power Distribution: KEDCO Secures Additional Units
Following the management’s resolve to restructure the company with a view to improving service delivery to its teeming customers, Kano...
Ekiti Warns Principals Against Collection Of Illegal Levies
Ekiti State Government has warned school principals against collection of illegal levies in their schools, saying it would no-longer condone...
C’River North Youths Hail PMB Over Jedi-Agba’s Ministerial Nomination
Cross River youths under the auspices of Northern Cross River Youth Coalition (NCRYC), Tuesday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, over ministerial...
Insecurity: Lagos Assembly Calls For Establishment Of State Police
Following the increasing rate of insecurity in the country, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called for constitutional amendment...
Nasarawa Governor Commissions N1bn Agro Processing Trading Facility In Keffi
The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule on Tuesday commissioned a fully automated state of art agro-processing, aggregating, export...
Lagos Begins Massive Demolition Of Illegal Structures
Lagos State Government on Tuesday commenced massive demolition of illegal structures in Eric Moore to Trade Fair complex corridors. Lagos...
MRA Condemns Shooting Of Channels TV Journalist
Media Rights Agenda (MRA), has condemned Monday’s shooting to death in Abuja of 23-year-old Channels Television journalist, Mr. Precious Owolabi,...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others24 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
POLITICS15 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
-
COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Police – El-zakzaky Followers’ Clash: Deputy Police Commissioner, Journalist, 5 Others Killed
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Kogi And Politics Of Fake News
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
Naira Gains Marginally Against Dollar At Parallel Market