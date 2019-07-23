BUSINESS
Customs Intercepts Rotten ‘Ponmo’, 9 Trucks Of Rice In Lagos
The Seme area command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has intercepted a truck load of rotten hide and skin popularly known as ‘Ponmo’.
This is even as the command said it also seized 5,204 bags of 50kg foreign rice, which equivalent to nine trailers and 146 parcel of Indian Hemp smuggled into the country.
Addressing newsmen yesterday, the controller of the command, Compt. Mohammed Uba, said the command also generated the sum of N4.4billion from January till date, representing 65 per cent of the total allotted target revenue of the command and as well seized textiles worth N419,396 million.
According to the CAC, the intensified operation of the enforcement unit of the command has drastically reduced smuggling activities to the barest minimum. He said the duty paid value (DPV) for the seized rice is over N70 million, while the street DPV for the 146 parcel of cannabis was worth over N1.682 million.
According to him, other seizures made include; 13x50kg bags of sugar with DPV of N301,965, 1,078 cartons of poultry products worth N15,727,70, 55 cartons of spaghetti with DPV of N212,924, 97 cartons of soap worth N619,820, 59 cartons of insecticides with DPV of N761,365, 65×6 yards of textiles worth N419,396.
He said others are 17 sacks of used clothes/shoes worth N435,897, 4 cartons of tin tomatoes with DPV of N29,179, 36 bales of used clothes N1,942,920, 60 pieces of used tyres with total DPV N774,270, 669 packs of PVC carpet/foot mats worth N11,844,768, 2 cartons of cream with DPV of N18,066.
He added that nine trucks placed on detention due to short payment, adding that a total five vehicles had also been seized with duty paid value of N7,549,132, while the total DPV for the whole seizures within the three weeks under review is N112,486,270.
