DFID , CBM Partner To Assist People Living With Disability

The Department For International Development (DFID), in partnership with International Christian development organisation, (CBM) has assured it’s readiness to provide humanitarian assistance and supports to the North Eastern region of Nigeria to improve the quality of life of persons living with disabilities in the remote communities.

The Country Director, CBM, Mr Bright Ekeremadu made this known during a high level workshop on Disability-Inclusion Humanitarian Action in Abuja.

Bright said that the workshop was imperative as it helps to present key issues emerging from disability review of the DFID’s Northeast Transition to Development (NENTAD) Humanitarian Response Programme.

The programme is an initiative of key stakeholders including humanitarian agencies, government and donor community in Nigeria geared towards charting the way forward for ensuring that those affected by crisis have access to inclusive assistance and protection.

He explained that CBM’s global core mandate area is disability inclusion and mainstreaming of disability inclusion to build inclusive and resilient communities and comprehensive initiatives that strengthen capacity and systems, “ a key element of CBM’s programmatic priorities is to ensure that persons with disabilities have equitable access to aid during and after a

humanitarian crisis. “

The Northeast Humanitarian Team Leader, DFID Nigeria, Mischa Foxell said that DFID ( NENTAD) programme (2017-2022) was aimed at delivering effective response to the basic needs of vulnerable people impacted by

crisis. “Over the next five years, NENTAD will ensure that conflict-affected populations in the North East are more resilient and better able to cope with crisis. In doing so, NENTAD will support interventions spanning response, recovery and development. It will achieve this by delivery humanitarian assistance in areas of nutrition and food security, protection and education in emergencies (EiE) and multi-sectoral Suppot including health, water, shelter and livelihoods interventions in the North East.”