DIG Takes Over Investigation Of COZA Pastor
Following the public outcry and condemnation that followed the deployment of Bus and police officers to invite Timi and Busola Dakolo for interview by the police, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate take-over of investigations by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), DIG Michael Ogbizi Force PRO, Frank Mba, in a statement, said the DIG in to personally superintend over the cases and this is in a bid to ensure a speedy, thorough, fair and impartial investigation into the case of rape reported by Mrs Busola Dakolo against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA).
According to him, “the DIG is also expected to take over the investigation of the complaint made by Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo against the Dakolos in addition to providing a personal supervision to all facets of the investigation to ensure justice and fair-hearing to all the parties, with each case being treated purely on its merit.
” In the same vein, the IGP has directed that the procedure which the Police operatives adopted in serving Invitation Letters on Timi and Busola Dakolo on Saturday, 20th July, 2019, be subjected to rigorous and discreet scrutiny to ascertain its conformity with Police Standard Operating Procedure and International Best Practices.
“While enjoining the general public and the parties involved in the cases to remain calm and patient, the IGP assures of unalloyed Police professionalism in the matter.”
