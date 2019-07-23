AVIATION
Egypt Air To Increase Flight Frequency To 21 By 2020
Egypt Air has concluded plans to increase its flight frequency in Nigeria from 15 to 21 flights every week by 2020.
This is even as the airline explained that it would also procure more aircraft in order to increase its capacity to better serve its customers.
Speaking to newsmen in Abuja at a press conference during the weekend, Egypt Air manager, Dr. Sayed Abdulnaby, explained that the airline currently operates from Abuja, Lagos and Kano.
Abdulnaby noted that the Egypt Air remains resolute to keeps his passengers and his air craft safe.
According to him, One of the Egypt Air’s main components was improving the touristic sector in Cairo, “and Christian pilgrims is one of the touristic streams, so we offering affordable packages to agents and we remain resolute to make traveling experiences worthwhile.”
He stated that the company was desirous of providing excellent services to its Nigerian customers who travelled to Cairo on vacation, pilgrimage and for studies.
Abdulnaby also said that the “Egyptian national carrier would increase the number of Nigerians airlifted to Saudi Arabia on pilgrimage, and we have started flying to Douala in Cameroon, Kigali in Rwanda and Abidjan, Cote d’IVoire.”
The Manager said, “Currently we are covering three points in Nigeria: Abuja, Lagos, Kano with frequency reaching 15 flights weekly and we are targeting to make it 21 frequencies next year.
“We are hoping that may be in the future, we would be able to make it double daily for all the points. If we are talking about the services that Egypt Air offers to the Nigerian community, we are serving different kind of customer category.
“We are serving pilgrims,medical and even leisure and recently, we had many groups of Nigerians who travelled to Cairo for vacation and pilgrimage and also for studies.”
