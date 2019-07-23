NEWS
Ekiti Inaugurates Court To Stem Cross Border Crimes
Determined to stem cross border crimes and bring justice nearer to the people, a new Chief Magistrate’s Court has been inaugurated by Ekiti State Judiciary in Ogotun Ekiti.
Ogotun, a town which is located in Ekiti Southwest Local Government Area of the state is situated on the boundary with neighbouring Osun State.
Suspected gunmen had killed a soldier in the community in October 2018 while some individuals including an officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps were kidnapped the previous year.
Performing the inauguration of the new court, the Chief Judge, Justice Ayodeji Daramola, described the project as, “another fulfilment of the policy of the Dr Kayode Fayemi administration in bringing justice nearer to the people.”
Daramola said having the court in the border town between Ekiti and Osun was strategic to tackling the incidence of rampant cross border crimes in the area
The Chief Judge explained that the establishment of the court would serve as a “strategic warning signal to criminals both within and outside the border that the days of reckoning are at hand.”
With the commissioning of the project, Daramola said the number of Chief Magistrate Courts in the state has risen to 22.
Speaking at the event, the Ologotun of Ogotun Ekiti, Oba Samuel Oyebade, expressed joy at the inauguration of the new court in his domain.
The monarch noted that the new court would save litigants the stress of going to the state capital and other nearby towns to seek justice
Oba Oyebade added that the opportunity of access to justice would help his subjects seek redress in a legitimate way rather than resort to self-help
While pointing out that he was not advocating that every dispute must end in court, the royal father stressed that Alternative Dispute Resolution mechanism should also be encouraged.
MOST READ
Ijaws In Edo Decries Marginalisation
Ijaws communities of Egbema, Olodiama, Furupagha, Okomu and Gbaran, in Ovia North East Local Governemnt Area of Edo, have decried...
Court Restraints FAAN from Evicting Tenant in C/River
A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, has restrained management of Federal Airport Authority of FAAN from throwing out its...
Abuja Clash: PDP Decries Violence, Killings, Urge NASS To Investigate
…Condoles With NYSC, Channels TV The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on the National Assembly to take urgent legislatives...
Man, 65, Dies After Fall From 5th Story Building In Edo
Tragedy struck yesterday as 65 years old man identified as Moses Airhiagbonkpa fell to his death from 5th story building...
Iran’s Foreign Minister Congratulates Boris Johnson On Election
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as head of the UK Conservative Party....
Teenager Allegedly Shoots Kills Man With Local Gun
A teenager, Ifeoluwa Dodo, who allegedly shot a man dead, on Tuesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court...
Kwara House Urges Revocation Of Chalet Sold To Saraki In Llorin
The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the Kwara Government to as a matter of urgency revoke a government...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others21 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
NEWS22 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
OPINION10 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self