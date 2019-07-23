Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB

Published

18 mins ago

on

Ikechukwu Ogar  – Abia

Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa

Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom

Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra

Sharon Ikpeazu – Anambra .

Adamu Adamu – Bauchi

Maryam Katagum – Bauchi

Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa

George Akume – Benue

Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno

Godie Jerry Agba – Cross River

Festus Keyamo – Delta

Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi

Osagie Ehinare – Edo

Clement Agba – Edo

Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti

Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu

Ali Pantami – Gombe .

Emeka Nwajuba – IMO

Sulaiman Adamu – Jigawa

Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna

Hadi  Sirika – Katsina

Abubakar Malami – Kebbi

Sabo  Nanono – Kano

Maj  Gen Bashir Saleh – Kano

Ramatu Tijani – Kogi

Lai  Mohammed – Kwara

Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara

Olorunnibe Mamowora – Lagos

Babatunde Fashola – Lagos

Subairu Dada – Niger

Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun

Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo

Rauf Aregbesola – Osun

Sunday Dare – Oyo

Paulen Tallen – Plateau

Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers

Mohammed Maigeri Dengaji – Sokoto

Saleh Momoh – Taraba

Abubakar D Aliyu – Yobe

Sadia Umar Farouq – Zamfara

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS4 mins ago

Kaduna: Rep Member, Ibrahim Condemns Killing Of 5 Persons

The member representing Igabi Federal Constituency, Zayyad Ibrahim has condemned the killing of about five innocent people by armed bandits...
LAW4 mins ago

Court Dissolves 15-year-old Marriage Over Irreconcilable Differences

An Ekiti Customary Court sitting in Ikole-Ekiti on Tuesday dissolved ‎a 15-year-old marriage between a hairdresser, Toyin Olatunji and her...
NEWS11 mins ago

World Bank Supports Nigerian Farmers With Modern Techniques

The World Bank has announced plans to support 10,000 farmers in Kaduna State with modern farming techniques to stimulate productivity....
NEWS17 mins ago

BREAKING: Boris Johnson Will Be UK’s New Prime Minister

…Boris Johnson vows to ‘deliver Brexit and unite the country’ as he is crowned new Tory leader after trouncing Jeremy...
NEWS18 mins ago

Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB

Ikechukwu Ogar  – Abia Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra Sharon...
NEWS33 mins ago

Women Urge To Imbibe Strong Savings, Investment Culture

Nigerian women have been encouraged to imbibe a strong savings and investment culture, in order to be well position to...
NEWS36 mins ago

Shiites: Group Condemns Violent Activities, Calls For Caution

Green Nigeria Project (GNP) a Non-Government Organisation (NGO), has condemned the violent activities of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: