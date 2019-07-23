NEWS
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
Ikechukwu Ogar – Abia
Mohammed Musa Bello – Adamawa
Godswill Akpabio – Akwa Ibom
Dr Chris Ngige – Anambra
Sharon Ikpeazu – Anambra .
Adamu Adamu – Bauchi
Maryam Katagum – Bauchi
Timipre Sylva – Bayelsa
George Akume – Benue
Mustapha Baba Shehuri – Borno
Godie Jerry Agba – Cross River
Festus Keyamo – Delta
Ogbonnaya Onu – Ebonyi
Osagie Ehinare – Edo
Clement Agba – Edo
Adeniyi Adebayo – Ekiti
Geoffrey Onyeama – Enugu
Ali Pantami – Gombe .
Emeka Nwajuba – IMO
Sulaiman Adamu – Jigawa
Zainab Ahmed – Kaduna
Hadi Sirika – Katsina
Abubakar Malami – Kebbi
Sabo Nanono – Kano
Maj Gen Bashir Saleh – Kano
Ramatu Tijani – Kogi
Lai Mohammed – Kwara
Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara
Olorunnibe Mamowora – Lagos
Babatunde Fashola – Lagos
Subairu Dada – Niger
Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun
Tayo Alasoadura – Ondo
Rauf Aregbesola – Osun
Sunday Dare – Oyo
Paulen Tallen – Plateau
Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers
Mohammed Maigeri Dengaji – Sokoto
Saleh Momoh – Taraba
Abubakar D Aliyu – Yobe
Sadia Umar Farouq – Zamfara
