Govs Ortom, Sule Move To Restore Peace In Boundary Communities

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom and his Nasarawa State counterpart, Engr Abdullahi Sule has promised to ensure harmonious working relationship with the Plateau State government to strengthen security particularly at the boundary communities.

Governor Sule who made this known during a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom at Government House Makurdi, said his mission to the state was to pay respect to Benue people, and congratulate Ortom for his re-election and cement the cordial relationship that has been existing between the states.

According to him, the visit will also afford both states opportunity to discuss issues of common interests, including security, agriculture and seek ways of creating empowerment opportunities to employ the restive youths.

“This visit will also assist the two states to maintain relationship and reenergize the fact that Benue, Plateau and Nasarawa used to be one and the same state and there was need to start the reunion.

“We are ensuring that security is strengthened at the border areas, by meeting more and more people and posting security in the affected areas as well as sensitising people on the need to live together as one people,” he said.

He said that Nasarawa State government was ready for the IDPs who had ran to take refuge in Benue to return home, noting that both Benue and Nasarawa had not witnessed any activities of banditry or communal clashes in the past five months, adding that some people have even started returning to commence their farming activities.

“For the past five months we have not seen any issue of banditry or communal clashes in Nasarawa State and for that reason a lot of these people have already returned,” he added.

Responding, the Benue State governor, Ortom commended the Nasarawa State governor for the visit describing it as first of its kind.

He maintained that it is a welcome development that Governor Sule is taking proactive step to ensure that Benue and Nasarawa states have peace.

He however expressed gratitude to the Nasarawa State government for providing shelter for IDPs from Benue State and pledged to collaborate with the governor of Nasarawa State to put an end to insecurity in both states.