Ijaws In  Edo Decries Marginalisation

Ijaws communities of Egbema, Olodiama, Furupagha, Okomu and Gbaran, in Ovia North East Local Governemnt Area of Edo, have decried marginalisation by successive Governments of Edo.

The Ijaws clans in Edo, stated this at a press conference at Ikoro Community, near Benin, in Ovia North East Local Governement Area of the State, on Tuesday.

While decrying the level of under development in the communities, the ijaws also reiterated their respect to the Oba of Benin as well as its culture.

Chief Collins Ofunama, who noted that the Ijaws are peace loving people, stressed that they have been treated as outcast by successive Governments in the state.

He said the communities lacked the basic infrastructural facilities that will see them function as part of communities under the state.

Ofunama also appealed to the state government to give staff of office to the Pere of Olodiama, for the Ijaws people to have a sense of belonging in the state.

According to him, “We are not only neglected as a people, but treated as of we are bot part of the state. We also want to state government to give staff of office to Pere of Olodiama as well as bring development to these communities.”

The chief used the opportunity to denounced the purported advertorial carried on behalf of the communities, by one Peres Ejune.

“It is true that he is our son, but nobody sent him to issue such a statement on behalf of the five clans of Ijaws in Edo. The people you see here in this hall never sent him, whatever he did was done based on his selfish interest and not for the concern communities,” he stated.

The Youth Chairman of Olodiama Clan, Mr Clement Owede, who also corroborated Chief Ofunama’ s position on the purported advertorial, said, “What Ejune did has no backing from any Ijaw community, clan and the Ijaw Nation.”

Speaking further, he said, “As a responsible and responsive culturally organised people, we respect the Oba of Benin and the Benin traditional institution, but that should not be taken to mean that our existence as Ijaw people will be compromised.

“We therefore state that the Pere of Olodiama clan and other Peres (Kings) are the traditional heads of our various kingdoms in Edo State who are the traditional custodians of our land.

“We humbly say that as Ijaw people (the fourth largest ethnic group in Nigeria), we have no resemblance in culture, custom, beliefs, way of life, and ideology with the Benin people and so the Obaship of Benin does not extend to the Ijaw people.

“That we remain law abiding and loyal to the governor and government of Eod State and government of Nigeria at large, should not be deemed to mean we are subjects of the Oba of Benin