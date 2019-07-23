WORLD
Iran Nuclear Deal Signatories To Meet In Vienna
Representatives from the nations that are still parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet on Sunday in Austria’s capital, to see to what extent the agreement can be salvaged, according to the European Union’s foreign policy service.
China, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and the EU representatives will “examine issues linked to the implementation of the [2015 nuclear accord] in all its aspects”, the EU statement said yesterday.
The urgent meeting in Vienna, which will be chaired by the EU foreign policy service’s Secretary-General Helga Schmid, was requested by France, Germany, the UK and Iran, it said.
The accord, which is formally known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has been on life support since the United States withdrew from it last year and reimposed biting sanctions against Iran.
Amid rising hostilities with the US, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Friday seized a tanker sailing under the flag of US ally Britain.
The seizure of the Swedish-owned vessel has been seen as a tit-for-tat move after British authorities detained an Iranian tanker on July 4 in the Mediterranean on suspicion it was shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.
“Throughout history, Iran has been and will be the main guardian of security and free navigation” in the Gulf, President Hassan Rouhani said late on Monday.
“There is still no adequate and lasting stability and security in the region,” he added, emphasising Tehran was not seeking to stoke tensions.
The head of Iran’s navy said in an interview published on Tuesday that Iran closely observes “all enemy ships” going through the Gulf using drones.
“We observe all enemy ships, especially America’s, point-by-point from their origin until the moment they enter the region,” Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.
“We have complete images and a large archive of the daily and moment-by-moment movements of coalition forces and America.”
Iran’s civil defence chief Gholam Reza Jalali said the seizure of the UK-flagged tanker marked the “end to British rule in seas”.
Since the US began reimposing sanctions on Iran, tensions have mounted with drones shot down and tankers mysteriously attacked in the sensitive waters of the oil-rich Gulf.
US President Donald Trump called off air raids against Iran at the last minute in June after Iranian forces downed a US drone.
Iran also said on Monday it had arrested 17 suspects and sentenced some to death after dismantling a CIA spy network – claims Trump dismissed as “totally false”.
The 2015 deal curbed Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. But on May 8 – more than a year after the US withdrawal – Iran said it would disregard certain limits on the programme as it was not receiving any benefits.
Iran has threatened further measures if the remaining parties to the deal fail to help it circumvent US sanctions, especially to sell its oil.
It has since exceeded the deal’s limits on its enriched uranium and heavy water stockpiles, as well as passing a cap on its uranium enrichment.
The 4.5 percent enrichment level it reached is well below the more than 90 percent required for a nuclear warhead.
Iran has yet to specify what other steps it may take, and has repeatedly emphasised its actions can be reversed “within hours” if European partners deliver on commitments.
Meanwhile, China described as “illegal” US sanctions imposed on its companies as part of Washington’s campaign against Iran.
MOST READ
DFID , CBM Partner To Assist People Living With Disability
The Department For International Development (DFID), in partnership with International Christian development organisation, (CBM) has assured it’s readiness to provide...
South Korea Fires Shots At Russian Aircraft
South Korea says its jets fired warning shots at a Russian surveillance plane that entered its airspace. Officials said the...
Iran Nuclear Deal Signatories To Meet In Vienna
Representatives from the nations that are still parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet on Sunday in Austria’s capital,...
Russian LGBT Activist Killed
A prominent LGBT rights campaigner has been found dead with multiple stab wounds and signs of strangulation in the Russian...
Boris Johnson Emerges UK Prime Minister
Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members and will become the next UK...
US Expands Towers To Deport Migrants Without Court Processes
The US government is introducing a new fast-track deportation process that will bypass immigration courts. Under the new rules, migrants...
Osinbajo, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Osoba Extol Jakande’s Legacy At 90
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, National leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Between Akpabio’s Loss And Shocking Revelations At Tribunal
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Mr President, Nigerian Workers Deserve More Than Living Wage
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Full List Of Ministerial Nominees And Their States Forwarded To Senate By PMB
-
COVER STORIES20 hours ago
Police – El-zakzaky Followers’ Clash: Deputy Police Commissioner, Journalist, 5 Others Killed
-
OPINION18 hours ago
Kogi And Politics Of Fake News
-
NEWS19 hours ago
‘Aisha Buhari Right On NSIP’
-
COVER STORIES21 hours ago
FG Signs Electricity Deal With Siemens
-
NEWS8 hours ago
Rowdy Session As Reps Kicks Against Release of Elzakzaky