Iran’s Foreign Minister Congratulates Boris Johnson On Election
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Britain on Saturday threatened Iran with “serious consequences” for seizing a British-owned oil tanker the previous evening as the government warned ships to avoid the crucial shipping lanes of the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said its forces had captured a British oil tanker in the strait for allegedly violating international laws, amid rising tensions in the Gulf.
The Stena Impero tanker “was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guards at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organisation when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules,” the IRGC’s official website Sepahnews announced.
But the British government said in a statement after an emergency meeting that it had “advised U.K. shipping to stay out of the area for an interim period.”
The capture of the British-owned oil tanker came two weeks after British forces impounded an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar.
The development has sharply escalated a crisis between Iran and the West after three months of rising tensions that last month brought the U.S. within minutes of a military strike against targets in Iran.
A fifth of the world’s crude oil supply is shipped from the Persian Gulf through the narrow Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran, and oil prices spiked sharply on Friday even before the British warning.
