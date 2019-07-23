Connect with us
NEWS

Iran's Foreign Minister Congratulates Boris Johnson On Election

Published

17 mins ago

on

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has congratulated Boris Johnson on his election as head of the UK Conservative Party.
Zarif released his congratulatory message to Johnson via his tweeter handle on Tuesday.
Johnson, the former London mayor and former UK foreign secretary, won the vote to head the UK Conservative Party, securing a total of 92,153 votes, compared to Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s 46,656.
He will become the UK prime minister on Wednesday after outgoing UK Prime Minister Theresa May steps down.
“The May govt’s (government’s) seizure of Iranian oil at behest of U.S. is piracy, pure & simple.
“I congratulate my former counterpart, @BorisJohnson on becoming UK PM (prime minister).
“Iran does not seek confrontation. But we have 1500 miles of Persian Gulf coastline.
“These are our waters & we will protect them,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Britain on Saturday threatened Iran with “serious consequences” for seizing a British-owned oil tanker the previous evening as the government warned ships to avoid the crucial shipping lanes of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps said its forces had captured a British oil tanker in the strait for allegedly violating international laws, amid rising tensions in the Gulf.

The Stena Impero tanker “was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guards at the request of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organisation when passing through the Strait of Hormuz, for failing to respect international maritime rules,” the IRGC’s official website Sepahnews announced.

But the British government said in a statement after an emergency meeting that it had “advised U.K. shipping to stay out of the area for an interim period.”

The capture of the British-owned oil tanker came two weeks after British forces impounded an Iranian tanker near Gibraltar.

The development has sharply escalated a crisis between Iran and the West after three months of rising tensions that last month brought the U.S. within minutes of a military strike against targets in Iran.

A fifth of the world’s crude oil supply is shipped from the Persian Gulf through the narrow Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Iran, and oil prices spiked sharply on Friday even before the British warning.

