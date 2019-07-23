Jeremy Hunt Congratulates New UK’s PM, Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has congratulated rival Boris Johnson on winning a leadership run off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May as head of the ruling Conservatives.

Hunt who is not expected to remain in his ministerial post when Johnson announces his new cabinet from late Wednesday congratulated Johnson on Twitter.

“Congratulations @BorisJohnson 4 a campaign well fought.”

“You’ll be a great PM for our country at this critical moment!” Hunt added.

“Throughout campaign you showed optimism, energy & unbounded confidence in our wonderful country & we need that,” he said. “All best wishes from the entrepreneur.”