Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Jeremy Hunt Congratulates New UK’s PM, Boris Johnson

Published

28 mins ago

on

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has congratulated rival Boris Johnson on winning a leadership run off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May as head of the ruling Conservatives.

Hunt who is not expected to remain in his ministerial post when Johnson announces his new cabinet from late Wednesday congratulated Johnson on Twitter.

“Congratulations @BorisJohnson 4 a campaign well fought.”

“You’ll be a great PM for our country at this critical moment!” Hunt added.

“Throughout campaign you showed optimism, energy & unbounded confidence in our wonderful country & we need that,” he said. “All best wishes from the entrepreneur.”

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

Shi’ite Protest: Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, DCP Umar

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Precious Owolabi, an NYSC member with Channels Television, who died during...
HEALTH7 mins ago

NGO Decries Blood Tonic Abuse Among Youths

Vanguard against Drug Abuse (VGADA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has expressed worry over the abuse of a popular blood tonic...
NEWS11 mins ago

WaterAid Plans Construction Of Water Boreholes In Enugu, Says Official

Mr Christopher Ogbu, the Coordinator, Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit, has said the organisation had planned to construct water...
NEWS22 mins ago

NCAA, FAAN, Others, Partner To Improve Airports Security

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are to increase collaboration with all...
NEWS28 mins ago

Jeremy Hunt Congratulates New UK’s PM, Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has congratulated rival Boris Johnson on winning a leadership run off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa...
NEWS35 mins ago

May Congratulates Johnson, Urges Him To ‘Deliver Brexit That Works For Whole UK’ 

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Boris Johnson, her successor as Conservative party leader, and urged him to “work together to...
LAW39 mins ago

Court Dissolves 10-year-old Marriage Over Regular Disagreement

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between one Saudat, and her husband, Wasiu...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: