Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Kaduna: Rep Member, Ibrahim Condemns Killing Of 5 Persons

Published

2 hours ago

on

The member representing Igabi Federal Constituency, Zayyad Ibrahim has condemned the killing of about five innocent people by armed bandits in Sharu village, Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

In a press statement, Ibrahim said on Friday, 19th July, 2019, at about 9pm, that armed bandits invaded the village and launched house to house attack for about four hours adding that the incident let to deaths while others were seriously injured. Money including other valuables were also collected from the innocent people, with about 20 cows carted away.

“The attack rendered the people helpless and they are now moving out of the village to the neighbouring villages for their safety,” Ibrahim said while calling on the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to help the victims.

The member commiserated with the local government chairman, Hon. Jabir Khamis in particular, and the entire people of Sabon Birni ward for the attack.

While lamenting on the increasing rate of banditry and kidnapping in some of the  villages within his constituency despite the security measures put in place by the state government, Ibrahim urged the federal government to do the needful before the challenge gets out of hand.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS7 mins ago

Shi’ite Protest: Buhari Mourns Channels TV Reporter, DCP Umar

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Precious Owolabi, an NYSC member with Channels Television, who died during...
HEALTH11 mins ago

NGO Decries Blood Tonic Abuse Among Youths

Vanguard against Drug Abuse (VGADA), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has expressed worry over the abuse of a popular blood tonic...
NEWS14 mins ago

WaterAid Plans Construction Of Water Boreholes In Enugu, Says Official

Mr Christopher Ogbu, the Coordinator, Small Town Water and Sanitation Unit, has said the organisation had planned to construct water...
NEWS26 mins ago

NCAA, FAAN, Others, Partner To Improve Airports Security

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are to increase collaboration with all...
NEWS31 mins ago

Jeremy Hunt Congratulates New UK’s PM, Boris Johnson

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has congratulated rival Boris Johnson on winning a leadership run off to succeed Prime Minister Theresa...
NEWS38 mins ago

May Congratulates Johnson, Urges Him To ‘Deliver Brexit That Works For Whole UK’ 

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated Boris Johnson, her successor as Conservative party leader, and urged him to “work together to...
LAW43 mins ago

Court Dissolves 10-year-old Marriage Over Regular Disagreement

An Idi-Ogungun Customary Court sitting in Ibadan on Tuesday dissolved a 10-year-old marriage between one Saudat, and her husband, Wasiu...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: