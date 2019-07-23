Katsina Tribunal: Group Warns Of Plot To Subvert Justice

A non-governmental organisation Democracy and Transparency Network (DTN)-, yesterday, raised the alarm of an alleged plot to undermine justice in the hearing into petition challenging the election of Katsina state governor, Aminu Bello Masari. In a statement made available to newsmen, DTN alleged that there are subtle moves to influence the tribunal and urged relevant stakeholders to be vigilant.

According to the statement which was signed by Abubakar Saidu, the group warned parties in the matter to resist the urge of being desperate noting that “one of the legacies we can leave behind is for us to ensure justice prevail in all matters especially an issue as crucial as the election petition tribunal. The group which insisted that it was driven by the desire to ensure transparency also accused a high ranking judicial officer in the state who has marrital relationship wth the governor, of mounting undue pressure on the tribunal to subvert the wheel of justice. The candidate of the opposition PDP in the 2019 governorship election in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado, has filed a petition at the tribunal challenging INEC’s declaration of Governor Aminu Bello Masari as the winner.

Lado noted that the governor is not qualified to serve in such capacity having allegedly presented questionable certificates. Records of governor Masari’s documentation with INEC which was tendered as exhibit to the election petition tribunal sitting in Katsina by Lado’s counsel, Gordy Uche SAN showed that Masari and his father are 69 years old respectively. The records indicate that, an affidavit said to have been deposed to by Governor Masari’s father, Umaru Bello showed that while his son was given birth on 29th May, 1950 which translates to 69 years in 2019, he (the father) was 51 years as at the time of the declaration on 9th August, 2001 which is exactly 69 years in 2019 same age with his son. Another alleged discrepancy raised by the applicant (Senator Lado) before the tribunal was inconsistent dates of birth as shown on the primary school leaving certificate of the 1st respondent (Governor Masari) which differs with that of the sworn declaration of age.

While the declaration of age showed that Masari was born in 1950, the primary certificate on the other hand showed that he was born in 1951. Similarly, Senator Lado claimed that the same primary certificate in question belong to one Aminu Bello, a Fulani by tribe while the respondent is known and addressed as Aminu Bello Masari Hausa by tribe. Correspondingly, Senator Lado questioned a post graduate diploma presented to INEC by Governor Masari, noting that the certificate bears no logo or stamp of the institution claimed to have been attended by governor Masari.