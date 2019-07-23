AFRICA
Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption
Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption.
Henry Rotich is accused of flouting procurement procedures in awarding a contract worth over $450m (£405m) for the construction of two dams to the Italian company CMC de Ravenna.
In March Mr Rotich denied any wrongdoing in a large newspaper advert.
The company has also denied the accusations.
Director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji is also investigating how the tender was awarded for $170m more than was in the original contract.”
It was established that the conception, procurement and payment process for the dam projects were riddled with massive illegalities,” he said.
He has ordered the arrest of more than 20 other people accused of being involved in the contract, including other top officials and the directors of CMC de Ravenna.
Earlier this year, local media reported that files from the investigation revealed purchases that didn’t appear to make sense for a dam construction project, including at least $38,000 that had allegedly been spent on bedding.
MOST READ
Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption
Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption....
Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate
A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court
The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims
Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass
The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake
Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others13 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS14 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
LAW19 hours ago
“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Breaking: Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Judgment On Zamfara Elections
-
NEWS15 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self