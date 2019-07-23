Connect with us
Advertise With Us

CRIME

Lalong Decries Increasing Wave Of Banditry

Published

46 mins ago

on

The Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state has condemned the increasing wave  of armed banditry in the North West  region.

The governor in a strongly worded statement isssue by his deputy director of Press & Public Affairs, Solomon Gujor, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Jos, expressed shock over the killings of 37  innocent citizens of Sokoto state by armed bandits  in Goronyo Local government of the state.

Lalong, who commisirated  with his Sokoto state counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the people of his state over this ugly development, said what is happening in the states of North- west George-political zone as regards  insecurity has become a source of concern  to the rest of the government and people of Northern part of the country in general.

He expressed his determination and that of his other Northern counterparts  in conjunction with the Federal government  to bring to an end the unabated blood letting.

Lalong however, described the perpetrators of the evil acts in the North as enemies of God and of humanity whose evil desires have beclouded their sense of reasoning.

He then urged people of good will to come together to defeat the plots of these  few bad elements bent on tarnishing the good image of the North, even as he  called on Tambuwal to sustain the security measures put in place to bring to an end the attacks and killings in  Sokoto state.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS6 mins ago

Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass

The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
POLITICS7 mins ago

APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake

Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
NEWS8 mins ago

Flood Destroys 679 Houses In 6 Kebbi LGAs

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local government...
NEWS9 mins ago

Zamfara Guber: Tambuwal Hails Supreme Court Stance

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has rated the Supreme Court high following the striking out of an application by...
NEWS11 mins ago

‘Aisha Buhari Right On NSIP’

When the wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, in her usual candor alleged that the federal government’s National Social...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY18 mins ago

Danbatta: Another Engineering Feather In Cap

The rapid broadband penetration of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) under the leadership of its executive vice chairman (EVC), Prof...
POLITICS44 mins ago

Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Zamfara APC Judgment

The Supreme Court yesterday rejected an application for it to review its judgment  which voided the participation of the All...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: