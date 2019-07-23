BUSINESS
MTN Listing On NSE To Attract Telecom Investments – NCC
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that the listing of the shares of MTN Nigeria on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recently was a deliberate act orchestrated by the commission to attract further investment into the telecommunications sector.
MTN Nigeria has announced its transformation to a public liability company and on May 16, 2019 listed about 20 billion ordinary shares by way of introduction on the floor of the NSE.
Director, public affairs, NCC, Dr. Henry Nkemadu said the listing of MTN was part of the settlement agreement reached between the NCC and MTN Nigeria on June 10, 2016, following a court-ordered out-of-court settlement between the two parties towards resolving the payment of N1.04 trillion imposed by the NCC on MTN for infraction of the NCC’s Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations 2011.
“The listing was never a voluntary decision by MTN Management but rather a development that came about through regulatory exigencies by the NCC, as the country’s independent regulatory authority, to ensure industry sustainability and level-playing field for all stakeholders in the industry,” he said.
Nkemadu stated that while the MTN listing on the NSE brought so much joy to the investment community in the country, the landmark listing was traceable to the firm, fair forthright and transparent regulatory stance of the Commission.
One of the cardinal resolutions reached in the bipartite agreement between MTN and NCC in 2016 on the SIM infraction dispute, therefore, was for MTN to “undertake immediate steps to ensure the listing of its shares on the NSE as soon as commercially and legally- possible after the date of execution of this Settlement Agreement.”
“Suffice to say that through this smart regulation and intervention by the NCC, leading to the listing of MTN on the NSE, the Commission has opened another chapter in the history of telecommunication industry by empowering Nigerians to control, own and manage one of dominant telecommunications companies in the country by owning shares in MTN Nigeria”, Nkemadu said.
He said one of the greatest advantages of the MTN listing, facilitated by the NCC, is that it opened up the telecom industry for greater investment, giving Nigerians the opportunities to invest in publicly-quoted companies like MTN. Just a fortnight ago, Airtel Africa followed suit and listed its shares on the NSE also.
“In addition to benefits to the consumers, we all know that telecoms is a capital-intensive industry and of late, we found out that the inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the sector has not been as much as it used to be and there is so much for the telcos to still do in terms of expansion and this expansion requires capital. Industry issue bordering on poor quality of service is being partly traced to lack of sufficient infrastructure covering the entire country.
“Some of the benefits of MTN listing and those of other operators to follow, therefore, is that the telco would be able to raise capital for expansion which, in turn, will bring about an improvement in the quality of service and quality of experience for the consumers of telecoms services, which is also a cardinal function of the Commission” he added.
MOST READ
Imo Senatorial Contestant Takes Protest To INEC Office Over Certificate
A contestant in the last Imo North Senatorial District election, Benjamin Nwajumogu, yesterday stormed the National Headquarters of the Independent...
Zamfara APC: PDP Governors Hail Supreme Court
The PDP Governors Forum (PDPGF) has expressed its joy as the Supreme Court rejected the application by the All Progressives...
PMB Greets Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande At 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent warm felicitations to former Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who turns 90...
Sen Wammakko Donates Food, Clothing To Sokoto Bandits’ Attack Victims
Immediate past govenror of Sokoto state and Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has donated no fewer...
Forum Requests Senate To Revisit Bill On FCE Dass
The Concern People’s Forum of Dass Bauchi South senatorial district has called on the Senate under the leadership of Sen...
APC Chieftain Urges Gov Obaseki To Avoid Zamfara, Rivers Mistake
Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, a chieftain of the party, Mallam Garus Gololo,...
Flood Destroys 679 Houses In 6 Kebbi LGAs
The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Kebbi State says flood has destroyed over 679 houses in 6 local government...
MOST POPULAR
-
Others10 hours ago
Kogi Gov’ship: Melaye Appoints Campaign D-G
-
SPORTS12 hours ago
Why I Visited Cosgrove – Ahmed Musa
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
-
LAW16 hours ago
“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Breaking: Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Judgment On Zamfara Elections
-
NEWS12 hours ago
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Police Takeover Investigation Of Rape Allegation Against Fatoyinbo
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self