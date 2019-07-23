NABDA Develops Household Biogas Digesters

National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) has developed Anaerobic Digestion Technology (ADT) based digesters which can convert organic wastes to Biogas.

The invention is spearheaded by the Environmental Biotechnology and Bioconservation Department (EBD) of the agency.

The head of the department, Dr Gloria Obioh while briefing the press in Abuja yesterday said the three modular digesters (BEGS L250, BEGS L500 and BEGS L1000) as well as the Biomethane Process Optimization Test Systems, all designed and fabricated by the department is set for launch today.

She said the three sizes of the Biogas Electricity Generating Sets (BEGS) would be used for cooking and electricity generation by households and micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSME).

According to her the invention would contribute significantly to national development. “The key outputs that would contribute significantly to national development are the design and fabrication of biodigesters adapted to local conditions, local patenting of the products, contribution to organic wastes management which accounts to a minimum of 50 percent Municipal Solid Wastes in Nigeria, contribution to energy generation, food security and job creation across all the value chains.”

She added that the department plans to up-scale, commercialise and market its Small Digester Unit (SUDs) to support the economy and in the long-term build Large Digester Units (LUD) that could supply larger scale infrastructure with biogas and electricity off-grid and on-grid.

Obioh concluded that investment in Anaerobic Digestion Technology (ADT) is one of the options that would leap-frog Nigeria to energy/food security and environmental sustainability, adding that more investment is needed to support the commercialisation phase of the programme.