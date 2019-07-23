NAF Loses 2 Personnel In Bandit Ambush

The Nigerian Air Force has on Monday lost two personnel during an ambush by bandits in Birnin Gwari,Kaduna State.

Announcing the incident, the Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola in statement said the two personnel were part of 271 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Detachment, Birnin Gwari.

He said the troops at about 5pm dismounted an ambush set up by armed bandits at Kawan Pole Waya, about 20km from Birnin Gwari along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.

He said though the gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari and called for reinforcement “Unfortunately, two NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process,”

He added that the personnel, Flying Officer Abdulrahman Bayero and Aircraftman Saidu Bawa, are scheduled to be buried Tuesday in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf all officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, commiserated with the families of the fallen heroes and prayed that the Almighty grants their souls peaceful repose.

The CAS, who was at Birnin Gwari on Saturday, 20 July 2019, on an assessment visit, also urged all NAF personnel to remain resolute and continue to work assiduously, in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, to rid the Northwest of all criminal elements.